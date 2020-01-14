JennieDeservesBetter trends worldwide on Twitter as pictures and videos of BLACKPINK's Jennie dealing with online hate surface

BLACKPINK's Jennie is trending worldwide after recent videos and pictures of her dealing with online hate have surfaced.

The popular star receives love from her fans but many noticed that she receives a lot of hate as well. Fans have recently been using the hashtag #JennieDeservesBetter to indicate that the general public should show more respect to the popular star, who clearly looks hurt by the hate she's getting online and in person. The group was seen reading comments on a live stream for Samsung Indonesia but Jennie was seen getting visibly upset when hate comments continued to pop up throughout the event. Fans also stated that the MC's were mostly ignoring Jennie during the live stream.

During the live people in the were throwing hate at Jennie and those individuals we’d like it to be known that, you’re not obligated to like anyone but the least you can do is be respectful. #JennieDeservesBetter pic.twitter.com/T0S8wIn994 — BLACKPINK BILLBOARD (@bpbillboard) January 14, 2020

the sound of jennie’s voice when she said “I love you too” after rosé said “I love you jennie” she really doesn’t deserve the hate she gets #JennieDeservesBetter pic.twitter.com/Cv5SILcCu9 — peppa pig (페파피그) stan account (@peppablink) January 14, 2020

peak devastation when jennie saw most of the comments hating on her and trying not break down in tears... my heart aches for her #JennieDeservesBetter #BOYCOTTSamsungIndonesia pic.twitter.com/L4OOFh2Jzc — Donna Marie (@Donna077dmr) January 14, 2020

this video makes me feel so sad she looks like she's about to break down... i wanna comfort her so much #JennieDeservesBetter pic.twitter.com/q6qrwTFbOO — lima JENNIE BIRTHDAY BASH TOMMOROW (@jenniesrat) January 14, 2020

No one deserves this kind of treatment, imagine reading hate comments about you in an event that is supposed to be full by your fans, this is heartbreaking and she looks so sad💔 #JennieDeservesBetter pic.twitter.com/QFNzJLMlb7 — 𝔇𝔞𝔫𝔞⁷ ♔ (@ninikookies) January 14, 2020

