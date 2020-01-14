12

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

#JennieDeservesBetter trends worldwide on Twitter as pictures and videos of BLACKPINK's Jennie dealing with online hate surface

BLACKPINK's Jennie is trending worldwide after recent videos and pictures of her dealing with online hate have surfaced.

The popular star receives love from her fans but many noticed that she receives a lot of hate as well. Fans have recently been using the hashtag #JennieDeservesBetter to indicate that the general public should show more respect to the popular star, who clearly looks hurt by the hate she's getting online and in person. The group was seen reading comments on a live stream for Samsung Indonesia but Jennie was seen getting visibly upset when hate comments continued to pop up throughout the event. Fans also stated that the MC's were mostly ignoring Jennie during the live stream.

What do you think of this situation? 

Aleyna_blackjack267 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

I‘m not even a blackpink fan. But please leave this girl alone. I’m sick and tired of seeing how she’s treated. She doesn’t deserve the hate she’s receiving. You don’t need to be a fan of blackpink to treat her with respect. You need to be a human.

83degrees2,497 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

Now, normally I think kpop fans jump to conclusions and overreact. And even now, I think "canceling" the entire company of Samsung is a stretch. However, this is honestly sad to see. I don't know what Jennie did or did not witness, so I can't just assume she saw the bullying. However, the bullying was still prevident during the live stream. Which the pinks had been reading at the time. Putting 2 and 2 together, it's likely she saw the hate comments. I don't know. But if she did, that breaks my heart. Going to work, the day before your birthday, to be flooded by slander when you've done nothing wrong in the entire span of your career, that's just sad. At some point, rosie read a quote "Jennie I love you" which from what I understand, was the only nice thing being written at that time. While I don't want to assume, it is likely she saw the comments. And that is truly frustrating. She is a singer. A harmless one at that. I just don't understand it. I really don't. Blinks are the most divided Fandom I've ever seen and toxic is too nice a word to describe the situation. More like, damaging

