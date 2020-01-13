Kim Tae Hee looks lovely in the first teaser video for drama 'Hi Bye, Mama!'

Actress Kim Tae Hee returns with her first drama production in 5 years, tvN's 'Hi Bye, Mama!'.



On January 13, tvN has released the first video teaser for the show. Set to air as a Sat-Sun drama series in February 2020, tvN's 'Hi Bye, Mama!' tells the story of a ghost mother Cha Yu Ri (Kim Tae Hee), who lingers in the human world after meeting death due to an unfortunate accident. This will also mark Kim Tae Hee's first acting role since giving birth to her two daughters.



Check out the teaser below!