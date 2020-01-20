iKON's Bobby surprises fans with MV for sentimental solo song 'Rest Your Bones'

Bobby has a present for iKON fans!

On January 20 KST, YG Entertainment unveiled "Rest Your Bones," a special solo music video starring the rapper. In the video, Bobby is seen performing on top of a building, with Seoul's skyline seen hazily behind him. The emotional love song has Bobby singing to the object of his affection, inviting them to relax beside him and be his partner.

Meanwhile, the video is a part of the group's 'iKON-ON' series of exclusive YouTube content.

Check out "Rest Your Bones" above!