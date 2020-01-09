Han Hyo Joo & Byun Yo Han cast in Japanese action film 'The Sun Does Not Move'

Actress Han Hyo Joo and actor Byun Yo Han will be working with director Hasumi Eiichiro in a new Japanese action film, titled 'The Sun Does Not Move'.

Based off of a Japanese fiction novel of the same name, 'The Sun Does Not Move' revolves around lethal special agents from various parts of the world, playing dangerous mind games surrounding mystery information known as 'the energy of the new era'.

In the film, Han Hyo Joo plays the role of an evasive mercenary with no known background. The actress will once again be showcasing high-quality action through her role as a dangerous spy. Byun Yo Han, on the other hand, takes on the role of David Kim, another spy targeting the mysterious intel. He'll be showcasing his mastery of not only Korea, but also English, Japanese, and Chinese in the film.

Filming for 'The Sun Does Not Move' recently came to a wraps at the end of 2019, and the production will be premiering in Japan some time this year.

