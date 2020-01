On January 10 at approximately 9 AM KST, BTS's "DNA" MV became the group's first ever MV to surpass 900 million YouTube views!

Fans took to Twitter to celebrate the massive milestone, trending #DNA900M at #3 worldwide. Meanwhile, "DNA" is the title track from BTS's 'Love Yourself - 承 ‘Her’, released back in September of 2017.

And don't forget, BTS will be making their highly-anticipated comeback on February 21 with their new mini album, 'Map of the Soul: 7'!