Ham So Won and Jin Hua's family under controversy for past dishes made from alligators and mice in China given current coronavirus outbreak

Negative opinions are surrounding Ham So Won and Jin Hua's family given the current status regarding the Wuhan coronavirus.

The show 'Flavor of Wife' garnered a lot of attention after their most recent broadcast had a subtitle that clarified that Jin Hua's mother arrived in Korea from China before the coronavirus outbreak. However, given a previous episode in which Ham So Won was seen preparing food made of alligator and mice for her father in law's birthday in China, many Korean netizens have been communicating their disapproval, stating:

"I was really disgusted by the earlier broadcast showing them eating those animals."

"Just because she came before the outbreak doesn't mean she doesn't have a risk of carrying it."

"I can't look at them in a positive light after seeing them drink mice alcohol and eat fried alligator."

What do you think of this situation?