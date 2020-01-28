4

6

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

Ham So Won and Jin Hua's family under controversy for past dishes made from alligators and mice in China given current coronavirus outbreak

AKP STAFF

Negative opinions are surrounding Ham So Won and Jin Hua's family given the current status regarding the Wuhan coronavirus.

The show 'Flavor of Wife' garnered a lot of attention after their most recent broadcast had a subtitle that clarified that Jin Hua's mother arrived in Korea from China before the coronavirus outbreak. However, given a previous episode in which Ham So Won was seen preparing food made of alligator and mice for her father in law's birthday in China, many Korean netizens have been communicating their disapproval, stating: 

"I was really disgusted by the earlier broadcast showing them eating those animals."

"Just because she came before the outbreak doesn't mean she doesn't have a risk of carrying it."

"I can't look at them in a positive light after seeing them drink mice alcohol and eat fried alligator."

What do you think of this situation?

  1. misc.
2 3,736 Share 40% Upvoted

-2

ally-k85 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

wait when these netizens get married and have to adopt their husband's culture 😂😂😂 get off your high horse. your donkey is coming

Share

-2

ManupecksSONE612 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

How long ago was that and when was the virus outbreak?

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Super Junior
Super Junior take a stand in '2YA2YAO!' MV
9 hours ago   19   7,169
Super Junior
Super Junior take a stand in '2YA2YAO!' MV
9 hours ago   19   7,169

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND