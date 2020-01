Ham So Won caused jaws to drop with her preparation of some pretty exotic foods.

The scenes were shown on the latest episode of 'Flavor Of Wife' on January 14th. The foods were made for her father-in-law's 60th birthday party in China, which is a big deal in Korean and Chinese culture.

Ham So Won was seen preparing a total of 16 dishes that included fried alligator, squirrel, and cicadas. She even included special alcohol made of mice...

Check out the video below.