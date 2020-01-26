BTS say their goal for 2020 is to be nominated for 2021 Grammys

19

BTS talked about their 2020 plans.

BTS will be performing at the '63rd GRAMMY Awards' later tonight, and the boys talked about their 2020 plans on the red carpet. J-Hope said about their upcoming album, "You'll see when you see our stage that BTS has once again come out with the best.RM added, "We can't give any details, but no matter what you're anticipating, it'll be better and stronger."

On 2020 plans, they said, "Our goal for 2020 is another album. We prepared hard. We're also having tours in North America, Europe, and Asia. Our goal is to be nominated for the GRAMMY Awards in 20201."

Grammys are very overrated, especially nowdays. The beatles have 4 grammys, u2 has 22 grammys, does that mean u2 is better than the beatles? hell no...

BTS best accomplishment is the sucess they had so far, awards mean very little compared to the rest of the things bts already did.

Does another album mean one more album, or only this album?????????? I wish the wording would be more precise.

