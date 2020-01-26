BTS say their goal for 2020 is to be nominated for 2021 Grammys

BTS talked about their 2020 plans.

BTS will be performing at the '63rd GRAMMY Awards' later tonight, and the boys talked about their 2020 plans on the red carpet. J-Hope said about their upcoming album, "You'll see when you see our stage that BTS has once again come out with the best." RM added, "We can't give any details, but no matter what you're anticipating, it'll be better and stronger."

On 2020 plans, they said, "Our goal for 2020 is another album. We prepared hard. We're also having tours in North America, Europe, and Asia. Our goal is to be nominated for the GRAMMY Awards in 20201."