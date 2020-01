Golden Child ranked #1 in presales with the repackage of their 1st full album.

The boys will be coming back with 'Without You', the repackaging of 'WANNABE'. The songs also connect with each other, as "Without You" is the story after "WANNABE". Golden Child also got their first ever #1 with "WANNABE", and now they've topped the pre-sales chart with 'Without You'.

Are you ready for their comeback?