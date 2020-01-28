Wonder Girls's Yubin & Lim decide to part ways with JYP Entertainment, agency shares heartfelt thanks

On January 28, JYP Entertainment issued an official statement to various media outlets, confirming that Wonder Girls members Yubin and Lim have decided not to renew their exclusive contracts.

Read the agency's full statement, below.

"JYP would like to notify you that as of January 25, Yubin and Lim's exclusive contracts have come to an end.



For the past few months, we discussed this matter in great length with the two artists, and ultimately came to the settlement not to renew.



Yubin and Lim each joined Wonder Girls in 2007 and in 2010, establishing a partnership with JYP. Afterward, Yubin renewed her contract twice, once in 2014 and 2017, promoting as one of JYP's representative artists for the past 13 years. Lim also renewed her contract with us back in 2017, promoting in various fields such as in music, MC-ing, etc.



When Wonder Girls first challenged on the American music market, K-Pop was a very foreign genre to overseas fans. And yet, in 2009, Wonder Girls's 'Nobody' entered Billboard's 'Hot 100' singles chart as the first ever K-Pop song at #76, writing history.



The group's bravery which pioneered a great movement in an otherwise barren industry, opening the way for countless hobae artists and their eventual entry into the global market, will be remembered forever.



We are honored to have walked together with such respectful artists.



These achievements that Yubin and Lim earned became the groundwork for JYP's growth and flowering. And the footprints that these artists left behind were possible only due to the fans and their unchanging support. We would be thankful if you all continue to show your unending affections toward these two stars, who will be taking on new challenges elsewhere. We will also continue to cheer on Yubin and Lim's beautiful futures with sincerity.



Thank you."



