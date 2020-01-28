Kim Woo Seok opens Twitter account, delays fan meeting due to Coronavirus

Kim Woo Seok has both good and bad news for fans!



On January 28, the former X1 member opened up his own Twitter account, but he also announced ticket sales for Kim Woo Seok's upcoming solo fan meeting has been delayed. With Coronavirus cases on the rise, TOP Media has decided to delay the event for safety.



TOP Media stated, "We're informing you the ticketing date for Kim Woo Seok's fan meeting, which was scheduled for January 30, will be delayed. Because of the Coronavirus, we're reviewing our preparations for the event. We'll release another statement about the new ticketing date and details about the fan meeting."



Stay tuned for updates on Kim Woo Seok.



