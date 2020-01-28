7

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

Kim Woo Seok opens Twitter account, delays fan meeting due to Coronavirus

AKP STAFF

Kim Woo Seok has both good and bad news for fans!

On January 28, the former X1 member opened up his own Twitter account, but he also announced ticket sales for Kim Woo Seok's upcoming solo fan meeting has been delayed. With Coronavirus cases on the rise, TOP Media has decided to delay the event for safety.

TOP Media stated, "We're informing you the ticketing date for Kim Woo Seok's fan meeting, which was scheduled for January 30, will be delayed. Because of the Coronavirus, we're reviewing our preparations for the event. We'll release another statement about the new ticketing date and details about the fan meeting."


Stay tuned for updates on Kim Woo Seok.

  1. X1
  2. Kim Woo Seok
0 1,540 Share 88% Upvoted
Super Junior
Super Junior take a stand in '2YA2YAO!' MV
4 hours ago   12   4,122
Super Junior
Super Junior take a stand in '2YA2YAO!' MV
4 hours ago   12   4,122

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND