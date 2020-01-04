Fans LOL at Seventeen's Hoshi's struggle to recover his fancafe account

Seventeen's Hoshi got demoted from Seventeen's official fan cafe after trying to change his moniker to include a tiger emoji. Fans had a good laugh with his struggle to recover his account.



On January 3 around 11 PM KST, Hoshi tried to include a tiger emoji in his moniker on the official fan cafe. He is known for his enthusiasm for tigers- his name means the tiger's gaze. Unfortunately, that was against the cafe's rules so he immediately got demoted to the lowest level of fan cafe, with limited access to the contents of the cafe.

He then applied for a level up and he had to upload the proof that he is in fact a member of Seventeen.

He wrote, "Applying for level up! I'm Hoshi from Seventeen." After the Pledis manager requested the proof, he posted a selfie with a caption saying, "I promise I'll abide by the rules in the future!"

After recovering his account level, he now has settled with setting his profile picture to a tiger emoji.