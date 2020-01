Baekhyun was spotted sporting a bright blue for his new hairstyle color!



The experienced idol showed off his new look while on tour with SuperM in San Diego, California on January 30th. Baekhyun was spotted smiling cutely for fans in multiple shots taken at the concert.

Netizens have been raving about Baekhyun's hair, stating:

"What color does he look bad in?"

"It looks great but I'm worried about his scalp."

"He looks really handsome!"





What do you think of Baekhyun's new look?