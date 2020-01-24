The Boyz 'Reveal' more in comeback trailer

The Boyz have dropped their comeback trailer for 'Reveal'.



The dramatic teaser starts out with whispering before revealing The Boyz, who are veiled under different fabrics and textures. The Boyz' first album 'Reveal' drops on February 10 KST, and it also marks their first comeback without former member Hwall.



