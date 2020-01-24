4

5

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

The Boyz 'Reveal' more in comeback trailer

AKP STAFF

The Boyz have dropped their comeback trailer for 'Reveal'.

The dramatic teaser starts out with whispering before revealing The Boyz, who are veiled under different fabrics and textures. The Boyz' first album 'Reveal' drops on February 10 KST, and it also marks their first comeback without former member Hwall.

Stay tuned for updates on The Boyz' 'Reveal', and let us know what you think of the comeback trailer!

  1. The Boyz
  2. REVEAL
0 459 Share 44% Upvoted
Jeon So Mi
Jeon So Mi hints at March comeback?
7 hours ago   6   7,630
BTS
Diplo demands a solo stage for BTS at the Grammys
18 hours ago   30   33,382
Nayeon
TWICE's Nayeon covers up at Incheon airport
21 hours ago   17   36,110

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND