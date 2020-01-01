D.O. joins EXO backstage at 'EXO Planet #5 - EXplOration [dot]-' concert

D.O. joined EXO backstage at their recent 'EXO Planet #5 - EXplOration [dot]-' concert.



D.O. was previously spotted at EXO's concert cheering on his fellow members from the audience during his military leave. On December 31, EXO shared the photo below on the group's official Instagram account. Fans were excited to see D.O. at the 'EXO Planet #5' concert on December 29, and they were especially glad to see him with his fellow EXO members.



In related news, D.O. is expected to be discharged from his military service in January of 2021.



Take a look at his photo with EXO below!