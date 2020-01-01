MAMAMOO's Moon Byul teases 'Music Bank' performance of solo track 'Snow'

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul teased an upcoming 'Music Bank' performance of her solo track "Snow".



Moon Byul released her special winter track "Snow" on December 21, and it looks like fans can expect a live music show performance on Friday. On January 1, MAMAMOO revealed the teaser below on Twitter with the message, "This week Friday... Will snow come!? Moomoos! Wait~ just a little!"



Stay tuned for Moon Byul's performance! Have you seen her "Snow" MV?