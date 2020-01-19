8

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

Another woman accuses veteran singer Kim Gun Mo of sexual harassment

AKP STAFF

Another singer has stepped forward to accuse Kim Gun Mo of sexual harassment.

A singer revealed that Kim Gun Mo told her to wear his signature 'batman t-shirt' and then said, "Can't we kiss between friends?", and "You're in front of me but I can't kiss you, so I feel like I'm talking to a city hall worker". She revealed the t-shirt that she'd received from him that day, as well as texts that she'd sent her friend in real-time at the time. 

She said, "I don't want much - just that at least the people close to me don't listen to his music, and a world where wrongdoings are punished. I thought about carrying around a recorder for 24 hours. But is that really a life worth living?"

The singer has currently been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment.

"Another singer?" Means that the other victims are people in the same industry? I've thought that the other victims are from different field? So, who is this singer? Why can't they be brave enough & let the world knows if they're on the right side?

He should step away from the entertainment industry and surrender himself to the police already. This isn't a targeted campaign—the man is guilty. He all but admitted it the other day, when his only defense was that he didn't wear his Batman shirt at the time. 😓

