Another woman accuses veteran singer Kim Gun Mo of sexual harassment

Another singer has stepped forward to accuse Kim Gun Mo of sexual harassment.

A singer revealed that Kim Gun Mo told her to wear his signature 'batman t-shirt' and then said, "Can't we kiss between friends?", and "You're in front of me but I can't kiss you, so I feel like I'm talking to a city hall worker". She revealed the t-shirt that she'd received from him that day, as well as texts that she'd sent her friend in real-time at the time.

She said, "I don't want much - just that at least the people close to me don't listen to his music, and a world where wrongdoings are punished. I thought about carrying around a recorder for 24 hours. But is that really a life worth living?"



The singer has currently been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment.