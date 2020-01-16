25

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Check out a glimpse of the menu items coming to 'Starbucks Korea' for their BTS collaboration campaign!

A sneak preview of the menu items coming to 'Starbucks Korea' locations is out!

On January 15, 'Starbucks Korea' officially announced its brand new collaboration campaign with K-Pop group BTS, titled 'Be the Brightest Stars'. The campaign will consist of not only exclusive menu items, but merchandise and goods, with a portion of the profits benefiting Korean youth programs for the disadvantaged. 

A quick glimpse of the 'Be the Brightest Stars' campaign image hints at BTS-themed baked goods, beverages, tumblers, pouches, and a keychain:

A closer look, and 'Starbucks Korea' lures fans in with two signature dishes - the 'Purple Star Cupcake' and the 'Purple Berry Cheesecake', both topped with the BTS logo:

And perhaps the highlight of the BTS-themed menu - 'Blooming Purple Vin Chaud'!

Not to mention, an elegant gift bag and cup sleeve design:

Who wants 'Starbucks' to bring this collaboration worldwide?

Azure_Aurora1,737 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

Best wishes for the lucky fans who will get to sample this. I can't relate. I can only be happy for other people's happiness.

OpalSprings67169 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

Me: Alexa look up prices to South Korea.

Alexa: Too much for your broke a$$

S.Korea Armys are always so well fed 😭😭😔

Enjoy! 😭💜

