Chani gave Fantasy a little gift!

SF9 is coming back very soon with their first ever album 'Good Guy'. They've been teasing their fans with teaser images and videos, and Chani had another idea - to give fans a choreography spoiler! He posted a video of SF9 practicing 'Good Guy', showing Jaeyoon leading up to the center to what seems like the chorus.

Check it out below, and get ready for 'Good Guy' on January 7th.