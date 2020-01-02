Watch Performances from 'M! Countdown' New Year's special!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!





On today's 'New Year's Special' episode, B.O.Y debuted with "My Angel", MCND debuted with "Top Gang", Momoland made a comeback with "Thumbs Up", TST came back with "Countdown", Eunki came back with "Mistake", Kim Jae Hwan returned with "The Time I Need", Newkidd made their comeback with "Come", Dongkiz said "All I Need is You", Golden Child came back with "Wannabe", Golden made a comeback with "Hate Everything", Stray Kids returned with "Levanter", Seven O'Clock returned with "Midnight Sun", and Geunsu came back with "Money".

There were no winners announced this episode, but BVNDIT, ONEWE, ONF, LABOUM, Jung Se Woon, Norazo, Dynamic Duo, and ATEEZ put on special performances.



Check out the performances below!



DEBUT: B.O.Y







DEBUT: MCND







COMEBACK: Momoland







COMEBACK: TST







COMEBACK: Eunki







COMEBACK: Kim Jae Hwan









COMEBACK: Newkidd







COMEBACK: Dongkiz







COMEBACK: Golden Child







COMEBACK: Golden







COMEBACK: Stray Kids







COMEBACK: Seven O'Clock







COMEBACK: Geunsu







BVNDIT







ONEWE

ONF







LABOUM







Jung Se Woon







Norazo







Dynamic Duo







ATEEZ







