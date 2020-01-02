3

News
Watch Performances from 'M! Countdown' New Year's special!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On today's 'New Year's Special' episode, B.O.Y debuted with "My Angel", MCND debuted with "Top Gang", Momoland made a comeback with "Thumbs Up", TST came back with "Countdown", Eunki came back with "Mistake", Kim Jae Hwan returned with "The Time I Need", Newkidd made their comeback with "Come", Dongkiz said "All I Need is You", Golden Child came back with "Wannabe", Golden made a comeback with "Hate Everything", Stray Kids returned with "Levanter", Seven O'Clock returned with "Midnight Sun", and Geunsu came back with "Money".

There were no winners announced this episode, but BVNDITONEWEONFLABOUMJung Se WoonNorazoDynamic Duo, and ATEEZ put on special performances.

Check out the performances below!

DEBUT: B.O.Y


DEBUT: MCND


COMEBACK: Momoland


COMEBACK: TST


COMEBACK: Eunki


COMEBACK: Kim Jae Hwan



COMEBACK: Newkidd


COMEBACK: Dongkiz


COMEBACK: Golden Child


COMEBACK: Golden


COMEBACK: Stray Kids


COMEBACK: Seven O'Clock


COMEBACK: Geunsu


BVNDIT


ONEWE

ONF


LABOUM


Jung Se Woon


Norazo


Dynamic Duo


ATEEZ


