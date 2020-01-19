3

Jae and Sorn respond to hilarious Google search results compared to their groupmates

Fans are having fun teasing their idols with search results!

A fan tweeted DAY6's Jae and showed him results when his bandmates Young K, Sungjin, and Wonpil were searched on Google Images with the word 'sexy'... and also what you got when you searched 'Jae sexy'. Young K, Sungjin, and Wonpil all got the normal results you'd expect... but Jae got some great memes of himself instead. Jae saw the tweet and responded with an upside down smiling face.

A few hours later, CLC's Sorn received the same meme where a fan showed her search engine results for Seungyeon, Seunghee, and Elkie with the word 'hot'... and what showed up when you searched 'Sorn hot'. Just like Jae, she got some pretty meme-tastic results. She responded, "WAIT WHAT... NOOOOOOO!! This is a disgrace to my family."

Which other idols do you think will respond just as hilariously?

