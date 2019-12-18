Kim Gun Mo's third alleged victim reveals more of her story

Kim Gun Mo's third alleged victim has revealed more of her story.



In the midst of Kim Gun Mo's ongoing sexual assault allegations with his first and second alleged victims, third alleged victim 'C' told lawyer Kang Yong Seok and former reporters Kim Se Ui and Kim Yong Ho of the YouTube channel 'Garo Sero Institute' that Kim Gun Mo had exposed his privates to her at his studio.



On December 18, the three 'Garo Sero Institute' YouTubers revealed more on the case. According to 'C', who worked at a different adult entertainment bar than alleged victims 'A' or 'B', "Kim Gun Mo was very choosy when it came to women [who worked at the adult entertainment bar.] I was the second or third one to talk a lot with Kim Gun Mo, and he told me about a girl he used to date and said he couldn't speak English. When we talked, he was very rough about touching me with his hands. I didn't like it, so I tried to change the topic multiple times. I tried to get him to give up."



She continued, "If you ask any adult entertainment bar employee, they'll tell you the same. Kim Gun Mo has sat with hundreds of employees of those businesses, so of course, talk would spread. That day, he gave me his number. It started with 011, so it made me think, 'He still uses this number.' The next day, we exchanged text messages. He said he wanted me to teach him English, so he called me to his studio. Kim Gun Mo played piano for me, and then he suddenly said he wanted to play a game so we played a game."



'C' claimed that it was then that he began escalating his behavior. Yesterday, it was revealed he had opened up his zipper, exposing himself to her. She further stated, "He asked me if I liked him. I'm not sure if it's because he doesn't trust women or if it's because I worked at an adult entertainment bar," adding "I had to continue to see the madam [at my workplace], so I couldn't break free of the situation. When I saw him a few days later at the business, he said, 'Why are you here? Get out. Piss off. I haven't seen him after that."