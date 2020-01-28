Actress Lee Da Hee in talks to return to the small-screen with new tvN blockbuster drama 'LUCA'

On January 29, Actress Lee Da Hee's label Huayi Brothers revealed to various media outlets, "Lee Da Hee has received an offer for tvN's 'LUCA' and is looking over the script."

The upcoming blockbuster tvN series 'LUCA' (Last Universal Common Ancestor), set to air later this year, is set to be directed by Kim Hong Sun of OCN's 'Voice', 'Black', 'The Guest', and more. The script will be written by Chun Sung Il of KBS2's 'The Slave Hunter'.

Previously, various reports stated that actor Kim Rae Won was currently in talks to take on a male lead role. Do you want to see Lee Da Hee return to the small-screen with a unique new blockbuster drama series, 'LUCA'?

