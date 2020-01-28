Park Bom reveals she asked CL to write her a song + performs 'Spring', 'First Snow', 'Lonely', & 'Wanna GoBack'

On January 28, 2NE1's Park Bom appeared as a guest on Mnet's web music variety series, 'Studio Music Hall'.

During this program, Park Bom introduced some of her latest solo tracks to viewers including "Spring" feat. Dara, "First Snow" also with Dara, and more. While talking about working with her fellow 2NE1 member Dara twice for her solo album, the 'Studio Music Hall' MCs asked Park Bom, "Do you keep in touch with the other 2NE1 members?"



Park Bom answered, "Of course. When I was preparing for my solo comeback, since CL is so good at writing music, I asked her for a song. But I haven't received one yet." MC Kim Eana commented, "You must be disappointed. Leave a video message for CL." Park Bom smiled and replied, "I'm not disappointed. There's always next time." The singer further explained that she did not know CL was also preparing to release her own solo album at the time.



You can also check out Park Bom's live performances of "Spring", "First Snow", "Lonely", and "Wanna Go Back", below!