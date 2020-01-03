4

Actress Jeon Hye Bin reveals more photos from Bali wedding

Jeon Hye Bin has revealed more photos from her wedding in Bali, Indonesia.

The actress and her non-celebrity husband tied the knot in Bali on December 7, 2019, and Happy Married Company has now revealed more photos from her beautiful outdoor wedding. 

As previously reported, Jeon Hye Bin and her husband, who's 2 years her senior, married after a year of dating. They were introduced to each other by a mutual acquaintance. 

In related news, Jeon Hye Bin left fans a touching letter on her wedding day.

