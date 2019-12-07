Actress Jeon Hye Bin greets fans on wedding day

Actress Jeon Hye Bin greeted fans on her wedding day.



On December 7, Jeon Hye Bin and her non-celebrity fiance tied the knot in Bali, Indonesia with their family and close friends. She took to Instagram to leave a message for fans, who also congratulated her. Jeon Hye Bin wrote:





"Hello, this is Jeon Hye Bin.



This year has been so special for me. With many things going on, I met a person I love and am now making an eternal promise with him, he has a great character and personality, and he's able to connect deeply with me. We're much happier and more stable when we're together, so we decided to get married and live for each other.



With the sudden wedding announcement, I wasn't able to tell those around me. I was worried it would interfere with my drama, and I was worried it would cause a disturbance to the family welcoming me. Please understand, and I hope you'll still be willing to give your congratulations.



I'll become a wife who can take care of him, and always make him happy and lucky. We'll be a couple who can share with each other and experience good things.



Please watch over us with love."

Congratulations to Jeon Hye Bin and her husband once again!

