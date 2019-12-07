7

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Actress Jeon Hye Bin greets fans on wedding day

AKP STAFF

Actress Jeon Hye Bin greeted fans on her wedding day.

On December 7, Jeon Hye Bin and her non-celebrity fiance tied the knot in Bali, Indonesia with their family and close friends. She took to Instagram to leave a message for fans, who also congratulated her. Jeon Hye Bin wrote:

"Hello, this is Jeon Hye Bin.

This year has been so special for me. With many things going on, I met a person I love and am now making an eternal promise with him, he has a great character and personality, and he's able to connect deeply with me. We're much happier and more stable when we're together, so we decided to get married and live for each other.

With the sudden wedding announcement, I wasn't able to tell those around me. I was worried it would interfere with my drama, and I was worried it would cause a disturbance to the family welcoming me. Please understand, and I hope you'll still be willing to give your congratulations.

I'll become a wife who can take care of him, and always make him happy and lucky. We'll be a couple who can share with each other and experience good things. 

Please watch over us with love."

Congratulations to Jeon Hye Bin and her husband once again!



안녕하세요 전혜빈입니다 올 한 해가 저에게는 너무나도 특별했습니다 많은 일들 속에서 사랑하는 사람을 만나 평생을 약속하게 되었기에 더욱 그러한데요, 그는 훌륭한 인성과 인품을가졌고 저와 깊은공감으로 소통하며, 함께 할 때 더 큰 행복과 안정감을 느끼게 되어 결혼을 결심하고 평생을 서로를 위해 살기로 했습니다 갑작스러운 결혼소식을 주변지인분들께 조차도 이야기드리지 못했던건 현재 방송중인 작품에 방해가 될까, 또 저를 가족으로 맞아주시는 식구들께 행여 소란이 될까 걱정의 마음이 컸기 때문이었습니다. 너그러이 이해해 주시고 축복해주시길 믿고 있습니다. 그를 따뜻히 보필하고 항상 기쁘고 복되게 만들수있는 신부가 되겠습니다. 베풀고 나누며 좋은 귀감을 보일수 있는 부부가 되겠습니다. 사랑가득히 지켜봐주시길 바랍니다.



  

