Actor Park Young Gyu rings marriage bells for the 4th time

Actor Park Young Gyu (67) has married for the fourth time.

The Fact reported that the actor had a private wedding with friends and family with a Miss Lee on Christmas Day last year. His friend said, "He wanted to have a quiet ceremony, so he only invited his family and about 30 friends." This is his 4th marriage.

His label said, "He had a quiet marriage with just his close friends and family. His wife is a non-celebrity, so we are being cautious about any official announcements."

In an interview with eDaily, the actor himself said, "I have a drama shoot today, and I'm getting a lot of congratulations on the news that I am married. There are some bad replies to some articles so it hurts, but it just makes me think that I need to work harder. I'm worried that other people will be hurt, so I hope I can film well today. We met through a mutual acquaintance. She is someone who runs a small business. I had a wedding and it's the new year, but I couldn't do any new events because of my drama filming. When the shoot is over and there is time, we're planning a vacation together. I know everyone must have opinions, but I ask you to hold your criticism."

Congratulations to the newly wedded couple!