28

18

News
Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 5 days ago

X1 and Kim Jae Hwan's Agency Swing Entertainment appoints new CEO

AKP STAFF

Swing Entertainment announces Cho Yoo Myung as their new CEO.

Cho Yoo Myung was the head of YMC Entertainment which was the agency for I.O.I and Wanna One. He has also managed Wheesung, Ailee, Jessie and Gangnam under YMC Entertainment.

Shin Dong Gil who founded and served as the CEO of Swing Entertainment will be serving as Executive Director.

Swing Entertainment currently houses Kim Jae Hwan, and project group X1 which was formed through Mnet's Idol survival program "Produce X 101".

  1. Kim Jae Hwan
  2. X1
10 6,615 Share 61% Upvoted

0

Saymma18 pts 23 hours ago 0
23 hours ago

(:

Share

0

kxk1,475 pts 5 days ago 1
5 days ago

some people still believe that x1 will actually disband lol 😆

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Moti blows everyone away with "Want"
1 hour ago   0   114

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND