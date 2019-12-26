X1 and Kim Jae Hwan's Agency Swing Entertainment appoints new CEO

Swing Entertainment announces Cho Yoo Myung as their new CEO.

Cho Yoo Myung was the head of YMC Entertainment which was the agency for I.O.I and Wanna One. He has also managed Wheesung, Ailee, Jessie and Gangnam under YMC Entertainment.

Shin Dong Gil who founded and served as the CEO of Swing Entertainment will be serving as Executive Director.

Swing Entertainment currently houses Kim Jae Hwan, and project group X1 which was formed through Mnet's Idol survival program "Produce X 101".