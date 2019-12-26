Younha wraps up year-end concert "Winter Flower" successfully, revealing her new song '26' for the first time

Solo singer Younha recently wrapped up her year-end concert "Winter Flower" successfully.

"Winter Flower" was held over 2 days on December 24 and 25 at Ewha Woman's University Auditorium. Younha started the concert with a vocal arrangement version of Epik High's "Umbrella".

Younha performed her other top hits such as "One Shot", "Parade", "Run", "The Real Reason We Broke Up" and more. She also performed Christmas songs "Santa Tell Me" and "Driving Home for Christmas".

She also revealed her new song "26" which will be included in her new album "Unstable Mindset", scheduled for official release on January 6.