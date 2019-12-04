Winners of the '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!

The '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards' took place at the Nagoya Dome on December 4.



Eligible nominees released music from November 1, 2018 and October 23, 2019, and voting began on October 24 at 6PM KST and ended the day before the awards ceremony on December 3 at 11:59PM KST.



As for winners, the 'Artist of the Year' and 'Artist Category Awards' were calculated by 30% votes, 30% judge panel, 20% digital song sales, and 20% physical song sales. 'Song of the Year' and 'Song Genre Awards' were calculated by 20% votes, 40% judge panel, 30% digital song sales, and 20% physical song sales. 'Album of the Year' were decided by 40% judge panel and 60% physical album sales. 'Worldwide Icon of the Year' and 'Worldwide Fan's Choice Top 10' were decided by 60% votes, 20% social media votes, and 20% global music video views. 'Best Music Video' were calculated by 70% judge panel and 30% global music video views.



Take a look at the winners below and the performances here!



===



Artist of the Year (Daesang) | BTS



Song of the Year (Daesang) | BTS "Boy with Luv"



Album of the Year (Daesang) | BTS 'Map of the Soul: Persona'



Worldwide Icon of the Year | BTS



Best Male Group | BTS

Best Female Group | TWICE

[#2019MAMA] Congrats! #TWICE



Let us introduce honourable winner of tonight🎉

Best Female Group & Best Dance Performance Female Group & Qoo10 Favorite Female Artist & Worldwide Fans' choice @JYPETWICE #MAMA #MnetAsianMusicAwards pic.twitter.com/8q3JASVnLI — MAMA(엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) (@MnetMAMA) December 4, 2019



Best Male Artist | EXO's Baekhyun

Best Female Artist | Kim Chung Ha

Best New Male Artist | TXT



Best New Female Artist | ITZY

World Performance | MONSTA X



Best Vocal Performance Solo | Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

Best Dance Performance Solo | Kim Chung Ha

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music | Heize's "She's Fine"

Best Band Performance | Jannabi

Best Collaboration | Lee Sora's "Song Request" feat. BTS' SUGA

Favorite Vocal Performance | MAMAMOO



Favorite Dance Performance | GOT7



Qoo10 Favorite Female Artist | TWICE

Qoo10 Favorite Male Artist | BTS

Best Music Video | BTS's "Boy With Luv"

Best Vocal Performance Group | Bolbbalgan4

Best OST | Gummy's "Remember Me" - 'Hotel Del Luna'





Best Dance Performance Male Group | BTS

Best Dance Performance Female Group | TWICE

International Favorite Artist | Dua Lipa

Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10 | BTS | GOT7 | Seventeen | TXT | TWICE | ATEEZ | MONSTA X | BLACKPINK | EXO | X1



Best New Asian Artist | WayV



Breakthrough Achievement | Seventeen

Best Executive Producer of the Year | Bang Si Hyuk

Best Producer of the Year | Starr Chen | Howe Chen | RAZOR

Best Composer of the Year | PDOGG

Best Engineer of the Year | Kwon Nam Woo

Best Video Director of the Year | Lumpens

Best Choreographer of the Year | Kiel Tutin

Best Art Director of the Year | Yuni Yoshida



===

Congratulations to all the winners!

