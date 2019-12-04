Winners of the '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!

The '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards' took place at the Nagoya Dome on December 4.
Eligible nominees released music from November 1, 2018 and October 23, 2019, and voting began on October 24 at 6PM KST and ended the day before the awards ceremony on December 3 at 11:59PM KST.
As for winners, the 'Artist of the Year' and 'Artist Category Awards' were calculated by 30% votes, 30% judge panel, 20% digital song sales, and 20% physical song sales. 'Song of the Year' and 'Song Genre Awards' were calculated by 20% votes, 40% judge panel, 30% digital song sales, and 20% physical song sales. 'Album of the Year' were decided by 40% judge panel and 60% physical album sales. 'Worldwide Icon of the Year' and 'Worldwide Fan's Choice Top 10' were decided by 60% votes, 20% social media votes, and 20% global music video views. 'Best Music Video' were calculated by 70% judge panel and 30% global music video views.
Artist of the Year (Daesang) | BTS
Song of the Year (Daesang) | BTS "Boy with Luv"
Album of the Year (Daesang) | BTS 'Map of the Soul: Persona'
Worldwide Icon of the Year | BTS
Best Male Group | BTS
Best Female Group | TWICE
Best Male Artist | EXO's Baekhyun
Best Female Artist | Kim Chung Ha
Best New Male Artist | TXT
Best New Female Artist | ITZY
World Performance | MONSTA X
Best Vocal Performance Solo | Girls' Generation's Taeyeon
Best Dance Performance Solo | Kim Chung Ha
Best Hip Hop & Urban Music | Heize's "She's Fine"
Best Band Performance | Jannabi
Best Collaboration | Lee Sora's "Song Request" feat. BTS' SUGA
Favorite Vocal Performance | MAMAMOO
Favorite Dance Performance | GOT7
Qoo10 Favorite Female Artist | TWICE
Qoo10 Favorite Male Artist | BTS
Best Music Video | BTS's "Boy With Luv"
Best Vocal Performance Group | Bolbbalgan4
Best OST | Gummy's "Remember Me" - 'Hotel Del Luna'
Best Dance Performance Male Group | BTS
Best Dance Performance Female Group | TWICE
International Favorite Artist | Dua Lipa
Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10 | BTS | GOT7 | Seventeen | TXT | TWICE | ATEEZ | MONSTA X | BLACKPINK | EXO | X1
Best New Asian Artist | WayV
Breakthrough Achievement | Seventeen
Best Executive Producer of the Year | Bang Si Hyuk
Best Producer of the Year | Starr Chen | Howe Chen | RAZOR
Best Composer of the Year | PDOGG
Best Engineer of the Year | Kwon Nam Woo
Best Video Director of the Year | Lumpens
Best Choreographer of the Year | Kiel Tutin
Best Art Director of the Year | Yuni Yoshida
