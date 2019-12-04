17

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 21 minutes ago

Winners of the '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!

AKP STAFF

The '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards' took place at the Nagoya Dome on December 4.

Eligible nominees released music from November 1, 2018 and October 23, 2019, and voting began on October 24 at 6PM KST and ended the day before the awards ceremony on December 3 at 11:59PM KST.

As for winners, the 'Artist of the Year' and 'Artist Category Awards' were calculated by 30% votes, 30% judge panel, 20% digital song sales, and 20% physical song sales. 'Song of the Year' and 'Song Genre Awards' were calculated by 20% votes, 40% judge panel, 30% digital song sales, and 20% physical song sales. 'Album of the Year' were decided by 40% judge panel and 60% physical album sales. 'Worldwide Icon of the Year' and 'Worldwide Fan's Choice Top 10' were decided by 60% votes, 20% social media votes, and 20% global music video views. 'Best Music Video' were calculated by 70% judge panel and 30% global music video views.

Take a look at the winners below and the performances here!

===

Artist of the Year (Daesang) | BTS

Song of the Year (Daesang) | BTS "Boy with Luv"

Album of the Year (Daesang) | BTS 'Map of the Soul: Persona'

Worldwide Icon of the Year | BTS

Best Male Group | BTS

Best Female Group | TWICE


Best Male Artist | EXO's Baekhyun

Best Female Artist | Kim Chung Ha 

Best New Male Artist | TXT


Best New Female Artist | ITZY

World Performance | MONSTA X


Best Vocal Performance Solo | Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

Best Dance Performance Solo | Kim Chung Ha

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music | Heize's "She's Fine"

Best Band Performance | Jannabi

Best Collaboration | Lee Sora's "Song Request" feat. BTS' SUGA

Favorite Vocal Performance | MAMAMOO


Favorite Dance Performance | GOT7


Qoo10 Favorite Female Artist | TWICE

Qoo10 Favorite Male Artist | BTS

Best Music Video | BTS's "Boy With Luv"

Best Vocal Performance Group | Bolbbalgan4

Best OST | Gummy's "Remember Me" - 'Hotel Del Luna'

Best Dance Performance Male Group | BTS

Best Dance Performance Female Group | TWICE

International Favorite Artist | Dua Lipa

Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10 | BTS | GOT7 | Seventeen | TXT | TWICE | ATEEZ | MONSTA X | BLACKPINK | EXO | X1


Best New Asian Artist | WayV


Breakthrough Achievement | Seventeen

Best Executive Producer of the Year | Bang Si Hyuk

Best Producer of the Year | Starr Chen | Howe Chen | RAZOR

Best Composer of the Year | PDOGG

Best Engineer of the Year | Kwon Nam Woo

Best Video Director of the Year | Lumpens

Best Choreographer of the Year | Kiel Tutin

Best Art Director of the Year | Yuni Yoshida

===
Congratulations to all the winners!

  1. misc.
  2. 2019 MAMA
  3. MAMA
  4. MNET ASIAN MUSIC AWARDS
  5. 2019 MNET ASIAN MUSIC AWARDS
19 5,418 Share 100% Upvoted

6

claivan447 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago
Congrats to all winners!♥
Share

4

badvolkan91267 pts 9 minutes ago 2
9 minutes ago

Congrats~~~~

Still can't get over the fact that SEVENTEEN got robbed from their BEST DANCE GROUP award.

Compared to BTS's Boy with Luv, SVT's Home, Hit and Fear were mind blowning this year. I still don't get it.

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Winners of the '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!
20 minutes ago   18   5,068
ATEEZ, Soyeon, Bang Chan
3 Rookie Monster Leader
2 minutes ago   1   0
misc.
Winners of the '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!
20 minutes ago   18   5,068
misc.
Winners of the '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!
20 minutes ago   18   5,068

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND