VIXX's Hyuk teases upcoming winter mini album 'Winter Butterfly'

VIXX's Hyuk has revealed a teaser image for his upcoming first mini album 'Winter Butterfly'.
The teaser below reveals a view of a tree without leaves or flowers and the winter sky. The details of Hyuk's mini album are not yet known, but fans can expect it to release on December 18 KST.
Stay tuned for updates on Hyuk's 'Winter Butterfly'.
