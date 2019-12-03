12

1

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Vibe volunteer themselves for an investigation to prove that they aren't committing sajaegi (chart manipulation)

AKP STAFF

Vocal duo group Vibe has volunteered themselves for an investigation to prove that they aren't guilty of sajaegi (chart manipulation).

The group has been recently involved in controversy after Park Kyung publicly called them out on a radio broadcast along with other artists for chart manipulation.

The drama continues as artists listed in Park Kyung's accused list have come forward to claim their innocence. Vibe has since volunteered themselves for investigation in order to prove that they have never participated in chart manipulation. Their label has stated: "They have never done anything to be ashamed of or illegal. All they have done is work on their music for a long time. We ourselves have requested for Vibe to be investigated by all music and streaming platforms. We want to quickly show that we are innocent and prove it." 

What do you think of this situation? 

  1. Vibe
pink_oracle 30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago

I mean it sounds noble but ultimately Sajaegi can be hard to prove.

0

soum 36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago

I wonder what the outcome will be from this investigation 🧐 I like Vibe music and now they are popular in Korea but I also like Park Kyung and he doesn't seem the type to say bs out of nowhere especially since they are his sunbaes. Anyways I will be waiting since I am curious🤔

