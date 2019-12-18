14

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Sunmi clarifies once again that she didn't get a boob job

AKP STAFF

Sunmi has clarified once again that she hasn't gotten breast implants after rumors started spreading regarding her body.

If you search for Sunmi on Naver, the first suggested search is for "Sunmi Breast Surgery."

The star finally took matters into her own hands through her Instagram stories stating: "I didn't get a boob jobbb. I just gained weighttttt Duh"

Many netizens have been commenting on Sunmi's body at recent events and speculating that she got her breasts enlarged but the star made sure to squash the rumors quickly.  

Nicole33592,229 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

This lady has had a long, iconic career. She’s made a lot of great music and has accomplished so much, and the first thing that pops up when you search her name is about her tits. SMH. What a shame.

bartkun151 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
I don't get it why people are so obsessed about this kind of things? With brests or without them she looks gorgeous.

