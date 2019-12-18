Sunmi clarifies once again that she didn't get a boob job

Sunmi has clarified once again that she hasn't gotten breast implants after rumors started spreading regarding her body.

If you search for Sunmi on Naver, the first suggested search is for "Sunmi Breast Surgery."

The star finally took matters into her own hands through her Instagram stories stating: "I didn't get a boob jobbb. I just gained weighttttt Duh"

Many netizens have been commenting on Sunmi's body at recent events and speculating that she got her breasts enlarged but the star made sure to squash the rumors quickly.



