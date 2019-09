Sunmi is definitely the queen of clap backs! The popular solo star recently addressed trolls who were accusing her of getting a boob job with this hilarious tweet.

I didn't get a boob job, HUMANS! 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣

Well, I would have bigger if I wanted to. LOL — Miyayeah (@miyaohyeah) September 11, 2019

The refreshing nature of the call out and the honesty definitely makes her an idol who doesn't condone malicious commenting! What do you think?