Shin Se Kyung states that Cha Eun Woo is an absolute prankster

﻿ ﻿ dongA

Cha Eun Woo and Shin Se Kyung revealed how the two of them became close friends.

The two gorgeous entertainers appeared at the '2019 MBC Drama Awards' on December 30 where the MC asked both of them, "I heard that Cha Eun Woo tried to get close to Shin Se Kyung?" Cha Eun Woo revealed: "When I saw Shin Se Kyung sunbae, I knew I had to make the first move to become close. So I played a lot of pranks on her. I also teased her a lot so I'm sorry."



Shin Se Kyung added: "I was surprised because he played so many pranks on me. However, later we became close and I signaled that I wanted to become friends."

The two co-starred in 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung'.



