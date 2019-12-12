2

NC.A & Josub drop charmingly funny MV for 'Stay Home'

NC.A and Josub have dropped their music video for "Stay Home".

The MV features a karaoke video concept with two people who are happy to spend the day at home. "Stay Home" is about all the comforts of being at home and not minding spending the day indoors, and both singers wrote the lyrics alongside Kim Ji Hyang.

Watch NC.A and Josub's MV for their duet "Stay Home" above! 

