Lim Ji Min reveals he's friends with TXT's Beomgyu & Stray Kids' I.N

Lim Ji Min revealed he's friends with TXT's Beomgyu and Stray Kids' I.N.



On the December 12th episode of MBC's 'Idol Radio', special DJ TEEN TOP's Niel expressed to Lim Ji Min, "I heard you have a lot of friends in the music industry." The Play M Boys member then said, "There are a lot of my friends who are currently promoting. TXT's Beomgyu and Stray Kids' I.N are my friends. I want to make more friends as I promote."



As for how they met, Lim Ji Min revealed they'd spent time as trainees together. He shared on their reaction to his recent album, "They were fascinated that it was so different than my first album, but they said this album was better."



He continued, "Even before our debut, we told each other that we would debut soon and have a grand meeting. This is just the beginning. Let's meet when we're even grander."



In other news, Lim Ji Min recently made a comeback with "Who, You?".