1

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

'Produce X 101's Lee Mi Dam and Jung Myung Hoon reveal MV teaser for pre-debut special single 'Hello Christmas'

AKP STAFF

'Produce X 101's Lee Mi Dam and Jung Myung Hoon have revealed their music video teaser for their pre-debut special single 'Hello Christmas'.

The MV teaser below features Lee Mi Dam in a retro, Christmas backdrop as a piano melody plays. As previously reported, "Hello Christmas" is being described by their agency AAP.Y Entertainment as a medium tempo ballad of the jazz pop genre that is combines the Christmas mood with the feeling of a Disney movie soundtrack.

Lee Mi Dam and Jung Myung Hoon's "Hello Christmas" drops on December 23 KST. 

  1. misc.
  2. LEE MI DAM
  3. JUNG MYUNG HOON
  4. HELLO CHRISTMAS
0 327 Share 20% Upvoted
See the Injustice of Golden Disc Awards
18 hours ago   78   45,356
See the Injustice of Golden Disc Awards
18 hours ago   78   45,356

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND