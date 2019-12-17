'Produce X 101's Lee Mi Dam and Jung Myung Hoon reveal MV teaser for pre-debut special single 'Hello Christmas'

'Produce X 101's Lee Mi Dam and Jung Myung Hoon have revealed their music video teaser for their pre-debut special single 'Hello Christmas'.
The MV teaser below features Lee Mi Dam in a retro, Christmas backdrop as a piano melody plays. As previously reported, "Hello Christmas" is being described by their agency AAP.Y Entertainment as a medium tempo ballad of the jazz pop genre that is combines the Christmas mood with the feeling of a Disney movie soundtrack.
Lee Mi Dam and Jung Myung Hoon's "Hello Christmas" drops on December 23 KST.
