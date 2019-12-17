Rainbow's Seung Ah reveals what she's looking for in a boyfriend

Rainbow's Seung Ah revealed what she's looking for in a boyfriend on 'Idol Room'.



On the December 17th episode, the Rainbow members featured as guests to promote their 10th anniversary celebration track "Aurora". Seung Ah expressed, "In the past, I opened my eyes to stock after reading a book, and now I've closed them a lot. My income became very irregular after debuting and promoting."



Jung Hyung Don then joked about her ideal type, and she responded, "In the past, the choices were only the good-looking guy and the rich guy. If you asked me to choose between the two, I don't pay attention to looks. I only look at his heart. I gravitate towards the person who loves and cares for me."



Have you watched Rainbow's "Aurora" MV yet?