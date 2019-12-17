Actor Yang Se Jong's label responds to reports of military enlistment

Actor Yang Se Jong's label has responded to reports of his coming military enlistment.



On December 17, Yang Se Jong's label responded to reports saying he'd be enlisting for his mandatory military service in the first half of 2020, and he'll be turning down film and drama offers due to his enlistment. However, his label clarified, "Yang Se Jong has not received a draft notice yet. Nothing has been confirmed."



Viewers may recognize Yang Se Jong from the JTBC drama 'My Country: The New Age'.



