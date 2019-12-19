'Produce X 101' contestant Yoon Seon Bin holds his first fan meeting after being kicked out of JYP

Former JYP trainee and 'Produce X 101' contestant Yoon Seon Bin held his first fan meeting on December 15 at Alive Hall in Mapo-gu, Seogyo-dong, Seoul.

The controversial figure was kicked out of JYP and left the idol audition show after rumors of his school bullying days spread. However, Yoon Seon Bin recently signed to Sublime Artists Agency and recently held his first fan meeting.

The trainee also celebrated his 21st birthday on the day and sang covers of songs such as "There's Nothing Holding Me Back" by Shawn Mendes.