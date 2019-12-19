Honey Lee shows off her beautiful and ageless skin in newest selfie

Honey Lee has made trending news with her beautiful and ageless skin.

The actress and former Miss Korea recently uploaded pictures on December 19th of her smiling with a bare face for the camera. "Congratulations on her exhibition! To my lovely Sooyeon unni. So beautiful."









Honey Lee is seen barely wearing any makeup and netizens have been marveling at her beautiful skin, stating:

"She's age defying"

"She shines like a jewel."

"You are truly an angel of angels."





What do you think?