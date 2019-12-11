Police announce the start of the investigation into Kim Gun Mo regarding sexual assault allegations





The Gangnam Police Station will launch an investigation into veteran singer Kim Gun Mo due to sexual assault allegations.

The police have officially started their investigation into singer Kim Gun Mo regarding his sexual assault allegations. According to the Gangnam Police Station, the police are currently reviewing the complaint against the singer accusing him of sexual assault.



Attorney Kang Yong Seok of the Garo Sero Institute YouTube filed the criminal complaint with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on December 10th.