11

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Han Ye Seul reveals that she still has a tattoo of her ex-boyfriend Teddy

AKP STAFF

Han Ye Seul revealed the meaning of her twelve tattoos in a video uploaded on December 11 on her YouTube channel.

Han Ye Seul surprisingly talked about a tattoo she had that resembles the letter T which refers to her ex-boyfriend Teddy Park. She said that since it's been a while since they have broken up, people have asked her if it still ok to have that tattoo. She replies to them, "Of course I can if you are my close friend. You should be open to what's part of me, such as the beautiful times that I had, or the precious memories that I have, or the things that I've done in the past. The things that made me who I am now and you should be able to respect those moments no matter what."

Check out the episode below to hear about each of Han Ye Seul's tattoos!

  1. Han Ye Seul
  2. Teddy
2 3,997 Share 79% Upvoted

3

jin_sungmin1,077 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I really love that sentiment. It shows that they had a great time while they were together, and they split amicably. I hope she can continue to cherish that part of her life while she moves on to new and bigger things.

Share

1

Sugakookiesntaee9 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

That's a very mature and beautiful way to view such things

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

V
Netizens impressed by BTS V's 5-year glow up
16 minutes ago   2   1,151
Yoon Seobin signs with Sublime Artist Agency
4 hours ago   5   1,341

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND