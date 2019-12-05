Play M Boys' Lim Ji Min reveals more moody concept photos for comeback album 'Youth'

Play M Boys' Lim Ji Min has dropped more concept photos for his comeback album 'Youth'.
Like his previous teasers, Lim Ji Min takes on a serious expression in a moody atmosphere. His second solo single album 'Youth' is releasing on December 11 KST, and fans can expect an album highlight medley teaser next.
Stay tuned for updates. How do you like Lim Ji Min's concept photos so far?
