EXO's Kai is trending worldwide on Twitter as fans congratulate him on his latest achievement.

The popular star was recently spotted on GQ's '50 Best Dressed Men' list for his fashionable style. He is currently trending number three worldwide with the hashtag #GQBestDressed_KAI as fans congratulate him, stating:

wkorea editor is in love with kim jongin, describing how jongin excitedly went to her to show her the gucci necklace he wore and the fake tattoos of his dad's drawings and signatures he had on.



the inclusion of the fake tattoos is what makes it the best cover #GQBestDressed_KAI pic.twitter.com/bemMHzVEi9 — 𝗞 ☆ 𝗗 (@94KD93) December 5, 2019

let’s talk about his range and effortless versatility #GQBestDressed_KAI pic.twitter.com/UXSxPcOnBM — sēph (@soloistkji) December 5, 2019

Congratulations to Kai!