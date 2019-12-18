Park Seo Joon is a young dreamer in his newest teaser poster for JTBC drama 'Itaewon Class'

Park Seo Joon is ready to chase after his dreams with his passion and his youth, in a new teaser poster JTBC's upcoming Fri-Sat drama 'Itaewon Class'!

Directed by Kim Sung Yoon of 'Moonlight Drawn by Clouds', 'Discovery of Love', and more and written by the original writer of the popular webtoon series of the same name, 'Itaewon Class' tells the story of a group of ambitious youths as they set out to overtake the bustling streets of Itaewon.



Meal lead Park Seo Joon takes on the role of Park Sae Roi, preparing to open up a brand new nighttime restaurant in Itaewon. His muscles might be bruised and sore from overworking himself day and night, but still, Park Sae Roi is all smiles as he dreams of a booming new business.

Also starring Kim Da Mi, Yoo Jae Myung, and Nara, 'Itaewon Class' premieres on January 31, 2020 at 10:50 PM KST! In the meantime, check out Park Seo Joon's character teaser posters above and below.

