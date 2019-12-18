Comedian Lee Soo Geun is the next solo guest of SBS's 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants To Talk'!

Beloved comedian Lee Soo Geun will be appearing as a guest on SBS's newest talk show, 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants To Talk'!

According to reports, Lee Soo Geun was seen attending a recording for his guest appearance on 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants To Talk' back on December 18. This will mark Lee Soo Geun's first time in a while appearing as a guest on any variety program, as he's most often an MC.

Meanwhile, the first two episodes of 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants To Talk' featured guests such as top actor Gong Yoo, and professional baduk player Lee Se Dol, etc. 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants To Talk', hosted by actor Lee Dong Wook and comedian Jang Do Yeon, airs every Wednesday nights at 10 PM KST.

