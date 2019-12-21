Park Bo Gum's stunning visuals in the pictorial for season's greetings win netizens' hearts

Netizens are loving Park Bo Gum's stunning visuals in the pictorial for season's greetings.



In these pictures, the actor boasts different sides of him from a darling sweetheart to a heartthrob. You can see some of the pictures in the season's greetings below.

Some comments include: "I'm not even a fan but I can't take my eyes off him.", "Now this is welfare.","I didn't know season's greeting pictorials can be this high in quality. And you're saying there are 180 pages of him too?", "The quality and visuals are superb. I want to punch my idol's label for not putting a quarter of effort that Park Bo Gum's put in his season's greetings."

In other news, Park Bo Gum is in talks to make his small-screen return next year, in tvN's 'Record of Youth'.

What do you think?