Park Bo Gum in talks to star opposite Park So Dam in new tvN drama, Jang Ki Yong turns down offer due to schedule conflicts

Actor Park Bo Gum is in talk to make his small-screen return next year, in tvN's 'Record of Youth'!

According to tvN, the actor has been offered the male lead role of 'Record of Youth' and is currently looking over the script. Previously, actress Park So Dam was confirmed as the drama's female lead, choosing 'Record of Youth' as her first project since the success of her film 'Parasite'. On the other hand, actor Jang Ki Yong was also offered a role in the production, but has decided to turn it down due to schedule conflicts.



Meanwhile, 'Record of Youth' is written by Ha Myung Hee of 'Doctors' and 'Temperature of Love' and directed by Ahn Gil Ho of 'Memories of the Alhambra' and 'Forest of Secrets'. The series revolves around the world of modeling, and young, rising stars aiming to become the center of the runway.

